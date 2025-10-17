Tata Technologies Q2 PAT up 5 pc at Rs 165.5 cr

New Delhi, Oct 17 (PTI) Global product engineering and digital services firm Tata Technologies Ltd on Friday reported a 5.14 per cent rise in consolidated profit after tax at Rs 165.5 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2025.

The company had posted a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 157.41 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal, Tata Technologies said in a regulatory filing.

Revenue from operations in the quarter under review stood at Rs 1,323.33 crore as against Rs 1,296.45 crore in the year-ago period.

Total expenses in the second quarter were higher at Rs 1,150.97 crore as compared to Rs 1,095.4 crore in the same period last fiscal, the company said.

Commenting on the performance, Tata Technologies Ltd CEO and Managing Director Warren Harris said,"Q2 FY26 was a quarter of strong progress and positive momentum. We achieved a return to growth, upheld margin discipline, strengthened our strategic position in Europe, advanced our innovation agenda, and continued to invest in talent and partnerships that fuel long-term value creation." He further said,"While we may see some short-term, tactical challenges in Q3, we remain confident in a solid rebound in Q4, supported by a robust pipeline, improving demand trends, and continued operational excellence." Elaborating on the tactical challenges, Harris said,"We always have a softer quarter in the third quarter. We are rolling out our salary increments from the October 1. We are also working through the issues associated with the recent cyber attack at JLR and right now, we're not in a position to quantify what that means to us, but we want to just position a certain level of caution tactically against that." Outside of those issues, the momentum in the market is improving, he added.

In the second quarter, Tata Technologies said a leading North American global automotive Tier-1 supplier has chosen it to deliver a pivotal project that focuses on Product Data and IT harmonisation.

Also, a leading German OEM has selected the company for traditional body engineering services that will contribute to all future vehicle programmes, while another Europe-based premium EV manufacturer has partnered with it to develop display head unit systems.

Moving into the second half of FY26, Harris said,"We do so with strong momentum, a resilient foundation, and a clear focus on accelerating sustainable, technology-led growth." The company also announced that it has entered into a strategic collaboration with Synopsys, the leading provider of engineering solutions from silicon to systems, to accelerate the shift towards software-defined mobility.

Both companies will leverage each other's expertise to provide innovative solutions that address SDV complexity and enable OEMs to assume a leadership role in a fast-changing mobility world, it added.

"As OEMs move to new ways of working, there is a growing demand for engineering and digital services. Together, we are empowering OEMs to deliver safer, smarter, and more sustainable vehicles that enhance the human experience and accelerate the industry's transition to a software-defined future," Tata Technologies Chief Technology Officer Sriram Lakshminarayanan said. PTI RKL ANU ANU