Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) loss narrows to Rs 306 cr in Q4

New Delhi, Apr 23 (PTI) Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) on Wednesday said its loss narrowed to Rs 306.42 crore in January-March quarter of financial year 2024-25.

The company had recorded a loss of Rs 309.34 crore in the same period a year ago, according to a regulatory filing.

The revenue from operations of Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Limited (TTML) declined by about 5 per cent to Rs 308.27 crore during the period from Rs 323.29 crore in March 2024 quarter.

For the year ended March 2025, TTML posted widening of loss to Rs 1,276.78 crore from Rs 1,227.53 crore in the preceding fiscal.

The annual revenue from operations of TTML increased by 9.7 per cent to Rs 1,308.04 crore in FY25 from Rs 1,191.65 crore in FY24.

TTML managing director Harjit Singh in the financial results note said the company had filed a curative petition before the Supreme Court against the review order dated January 16, 2020 in a matter related to adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues and sought a reconsideration on levy of interest, penalty and interest on penalty, but the same was rejected by the apex court on August 30, 2024.

TTML along with Tata Teleservices filed a review application jointly on August 22, 2021 against the apex court order on AGR matter, which also got rejected on January 28, 2025, according to the filing. PTI PRS HVA