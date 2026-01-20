Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Q3 FY26 loss narrows to Rs 150 crore

New Delhi, Jan 20 (PTI) Telecom service provider Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) on Tuesday reported a narrowing of its loss to Rs 150 crore in the third quarter ended December 31, 2025, the company BSE filing said.

The company had posted a loss of Rs 315.11 crore in the same period a year ago.

The revenue from operations of Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) declined by 11.5 per cent to Rs 294.31 crore during the reported quarter from Rs 332.77 crore it had posted in December 2024 quarter. PTI PRS PRS DR DR