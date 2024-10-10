Tata was an institution in himself: GP Hinduja

New Delhi, Oct 10 (PTI) Ratan Tata was an institution in himself, not just India's leading and noblest business titan, Hinduja Group Chairman GP Hinduja said on Thursday.

In his condolence message at the demise of the Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons, Hinduja said Tata will always live on in the countless Indians whom he touched with his professional and philanthropic deeds.

"Ratan Tata was not just India's leading and noblest business titan; he was an institution in himself. Ratan added many enduring chapters to the Tata Legacy by taking it global," he said.

Stating that Tata truly represented India's aspirations, Hinduja said, "He will always live on in the countless Indians whom he touched with his professional and philanthropic deeds”.

Tata (86) died late on Wednesday evening in a Mumbai hospital following age-related health conditions.