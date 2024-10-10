Tata's death is loss for country, Maharashtra: Fadnavis

Mumbai, Oct 9 (PTI) Ratan Tata's death was a loss for the country and Maharashtra, deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said late Wednesday night while describing the veteran industrialist as the epitome of generosity, humanity and faith.

Tata, 86, died at a hospital here earlier in the night.

In a statement, Fadnavis said Tata was known to the world as a successful industrialist, but he was also an icon whose contribution transcended to several social areas.

His work in the areas of education, rural development, malnourishment and health was remarkable, the BJP leader said.

Tata's compassion was visible through the work done by the Tata Trust for cancer patients or establishment of a hospital for animals, he said.

Ratan Tata actively worked for the development of the state, Fadnavis said as he remembered Tata's contribution to the 'Magnetic Maharashtra' campaign to woo investments.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said he was deeply saddened by the news of the passing away of the legendary industrialist and philanthropist.

"Apart from his invaluable contribution as an industrialist, he leaves behind a legacy of benevolence and compassion, underlined by his immense love for his country," Pawar said.

Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra assembly Vijay Wadettiwar described Ratan Tata as a son of India who led by example in the fields of industry and philanthropy.

"He served the country selflessly and is a shining example of service to society and humanity," the Congress leader added.

NCP (SP) leader Anil Deshmukh said the Indian industry has suffered an irreparable loss.