Tatas gift SUVs to women cricketers; Chandra says World Cup victory to inspire youth

Mumbai, Dec 16 (PTI) The Tata Group on Tuesday felicitated members of the World Cup-winning women's cricket team by gifting a newly launched SUV to each of them.

Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran compared the feats of the women cricketers with the men's 1983 cricket World Cup win, saying the new generation of children will always remember November 2, 2025, as a milestone.

"They had played with joy and passion, and made their opponents work for every wicket and every run. Nothing was gifted, and nothing was taken for granted," Chandra said.

"Their victory will reverberate through the choices of our youth. Some will take from this the importance of persisting. Some will imagine the roar of a stadium's approval, and heroics, and ultimate victories." The winning team was felicitated at Bombay House, the headquarters of the salt-to-software conglomerate, in the presence of Chandrasekaran and top officials from its auto arm, Tata Motors.

It announced a special gesture of appreciation under which each member of the World Cup-winning squad will be awarded a Tata Sierra, a statement said.