Tata's legacy will continue to guide future generations: Madras Chamber

Chennai, Oct 10 (PTI) Veteran industrialist Ratan Tata's leadership at the diversified conglomerate Tata Group set global benchmarks for ethical business and his legacy would continue to guide future generations, the President of over century-old Madras Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Ramkumar Shankar said on Thursday.

In his condolence message, Shankar paid rich encomiums to Tata saying he is a visionary business leader whose legacy of integrity, innovation and philanthropy transformed Indian industry and uplifted countless lives.

Tata's unwavering commitment to progress and social good will forever inspire, Shankar said in a statement.

"His leadership at Tata Group set global benchmarks for ethical business, which we at the Chamber, strive to promote, and his quiet yet impactful philanthropy touched the hearts of millions. Tata's unwavering commitment to progress and social good will forever inspire us," he said.

"We extend our deepest condolences to his family and the Tata Group. His legacy will continue to guide future generations," he added.

Tata, who is credited with transforming the Tata Group into a globally renowned conglomerate, died at the age of 86 at the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai on Wednesday night. PTI VIJ ROH