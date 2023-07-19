Tatas to invest GBP 4 bln to set up battery gigafactory in UK

Mumbai, Jul 19 (PTI) The Tata Group on Wednesday announced a GBP 4 billion investment to set up a battery gigafactory in the UK.

Advertisment

Tata Sons will build a 40GW battery cell gigafactory, which is a part of the group's commitment to electric mobility and renewable energy storage solutions, as per an official statement.

The facility will deliver electric mobility and renewable energy storage solutions for customers in the UK and Europe, it said.

Group companies JLR and Tata Motors will be anchor customers and supplies will start commencing from 2026, it said.

Advertisment

Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran said this will be one of the largest battery cell manufacturing facilities in Europe.

"Our multi-billion pound investment will bring state-of-the-art technology to the country, helping to power the automotive sector's transition to electric mobility, anchored by our own business, Jaguar Land Rover," he added.

Chandrasekaran, who is set to meet British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak later in the day, said the Tata Group further strengthens its its commitment to the UK with this strategic investment.

Advertisment

In the statement, Sunak said this will be Tatas' first gigafactory outside of India.

"This will be one of the largest ever investments in the UK automotive sector. It will not only create thousands of skilled jobs for Britons around the country, but it will also strengthen our lead in the global transition to electric vehicles," Sunak said.

The gigafactory will produce battery cells and packs for a variety of applications within the mobility and energy sectors, the statement said. PTI AA DRR