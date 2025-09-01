Tathastu Realty to invest Rs 200 cr on high-street retail project in Haryana's Rewari

New Delhi, Sep 1 (PTI) Real estate developer Tathastu Realty will invest Rs 200 crore to develop a high-street retail project in Rewari, Haryana.

In a statement on Monday, the company said it develop a six-acre high-street commercial project 'Swarnim' at Rewari with an estimated investment of Rs 200 crore.

The project will have 1,200 shops while the launch price is Rs 14,000 per sq ft.

The total sales realisation from the project is expected to be about Rs 400 crore, the company said.

Tathastu Realty Executive Director Neeraj K Mishra said, "We aim to bring a premium high-street shopping experience to Rewari." The entire investment for the project will be funded through internal accruals and customer advances. The possession of this project is scheduled for 2029. PTI MJH TRB