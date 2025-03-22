`Tavasya', Indian Navy's indigenously built frigate, launched at Goa Shipyard

Panaji, Mar 22 (PTI) 'Tavasya', the second frigate of Project 11356 (Yard 1259) of the Indian Navy, was launched on Saturday in Goa in the presence of Union Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth.

The launch marked a significant advancement in India's self-reliance in warship construction, reinforcing the country's vision of `Atmanirbhar Bharat' in defence manufacturing, an official release said here.

The ship was ceremonially launched by Neeta Seth at Goa Shipyard Limited, Vasco, in the presence of Sanjay Seth who was the chief guest.

The event was attended by senior dignitaries including Vice Admiral S J Singh, Flag Officer in command of Western Naval Command; Vice Admiral Rajaram Swaminathan, Controller of Warship Production and Acquisition; and other Indian Navy officials.

Union minister Seth commended Goa Shipyard Limited's extraordinary achievement in launching two complex, weapon-intensive frigates within just eight months, despite geopolitical challenges affecting global supply chains.

Highlighting the Navy's growing self-reliance, he said the launch is a defining moment in India's Naval history, showcasing the country's technological capabilities and unwavering commitment to self-reliance.

"The successful localization of critical components such as the BrahMos missile system, torpedo launchers, sonar and auxiliary control systems demonstrates the growing resilience of India's shipbuilding ecosystem," he said.

With a displacement exceeding 3800 tons, 'Tavasya' is engineered to execute a diverse range of offensive and defensive operations, ensuring strategic dominance in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR), the release said.

"Equipped with advanced stealth features, high-endurance capabilities, and next-generation combat systems, the ship represents a significant boost to the operational might of the Indian Navy," it added.

Brajesh Kumar Upadhyay, CMD, Goa Shipyard Limited, highlighted the shipyard's remarkable evolution into a strategic defence asset for the nation.

"From a mid-sized shipbuilder, GSL has evolved into a leading defence yard, now delivering some of the most complex naval platforms. This project reaffirms our capability to execute high-end warship programs with precision, efficiency and unmatched commitment to national security," he added. PTI RPS KRK