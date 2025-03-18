Tax department invites stakeholders' input for drafting Income-tax rules and related forms

New Delhi, Mar 18 (PTI) Central Board of Direct Taxes on Tuesday said stakeholders can send their inputs for drafting Income-tax rules and related forms pertaining to the proposed Income Tax Bill, 2025.

The Income Tax Bill, 2025 was introduced in Parliament last month and is currently under examination by the Select Committee for detailed consideration.

Stakeholders are encouraged to continue submitting their suggestions on the provisions of the Bill, which will be compiled and forwarded to the Select Committee for its review.

In alignment with the comprehensive review of the Income-tax Act, 1961, an effort is underway to collect inputs and work on simplification of the associated Income Tax Rules and Forms, CBDT said in a statement.

The objective of this initiative is to enhance clarity, reduce the compliance burden, and eliminate obsolete rules, making tax processes more accessible for taxpayers and other stakeholders, it said.

In addition, streamlining the rules and forms aims to simplify tax compliance, improve taxpayer comprehension and ease of filing, lower administrative burdens and errors, and enhance transparency and efficiency, it said.

As part of a wider consultative process, the committee formed to review the rules and forms invites inputs and suggestions from stakeholders in four categories, including simplification of language and reduction of litigation and compliance burden.

To facilitate this, a utility has been launched on the e-filing portal, it said, adding, it has been live and accessible to all stakeholders from March 8, 2025 on the e-filing portal.

Stakeholders can submit their inputs by entering their name and mobile number, followed by an OTP-based validation process, it said.

All suggestions should clearly specify the relevant provision of the Income-tax Rules, 1962 (including the specific section, sub-section, clause, rule, sub-rule, or form number) to which the recommendation pertains, it added. PTI DP HVA