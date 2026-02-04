Tax holiday for global cloud cos using Indian data centres can make India hub for AI: Cognizant exec

New Delhi, Feb 4 (PTI) The long-term tax holiday announced in the Union Budget for global cloud firms using Indian data centres has the potential to make India a global hub for AI and services in the next few years, Cognizant CFO Jatin Dalal said on Wednesday.

The Budget proposals will have "far-reaching consequences" for the tech landscape, and measures such as clubbing various IT service segments under a unified tax framework with an expanded safe harbour limit, all directionally point towards India's big vision, Dalal told reporters during Cognizant's Q4 earnings briefing.

On the tax holiday till 2047 for foreign companies that provide cloud services to customers globally using data centres located in India, he said it provides an "opportunity to make India a home for AI and services, a combined hub for the world in the next few years".

"There are other measures like safe harbour limits, etc. increase, which are all directionally pointing towards that big vision. And I mean as participants in the industry, we feel very encouraged by it," he said.

Cognizant CEO Ravi Kumar S termed the 'AI Economic Council', mentioned in the latest Economic Survey "as a brilliant idea".

He cited the transition in the past from personal computer to the internet, and now onto digital technologies, and noted that technology can be a powerful enabler for people to amplify their throughput and increase wages.

"Productivity has been flattish for the last 20 years. This is a unique opportunity to drift that value to the worker as I call it, or to the nurse, or to a factory worker...," he said.

He acknowledged the general fears and concerns about jobs of the past going away much faster, than the pace of creation of future jobs.

"So, an economic council can smoothen that curve, pivot this technology to enhancing human potential for increasing wages. And if you are increasing productivity and increasing wages, that is the best way (forward) for GDP growth, because it will be non-inflationary. It will create consumer spends with higher throughput, higher productivity," he said. PTI ANK MBI HVA