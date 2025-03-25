Taxina Mobility raises Rs 15 million from Navug Global; to scale up operations

Chennai, Mar 25 (PTI) Ride-hailing startup Taxina Mobility Pvt Ltd has raised Rs 15 million (Rs 1.50 crore) from city-headquartered Navyug Global Ventures Pvt Ltd as it aims to create a level playing field for drivers and passengers and empower micro-entrepreneurs in the sector, the company said on Tuesday.

Taxina Mobility Pvt Ltd provides a subscription model under which the drivers need to focus on service and earn consistent income without the daily stress of unpredictable deductions.

The strategic investment would enable Taxina Mobility Pvt Ltd to develop its unique, sustainable ride-hailing model. It is also poised to redefine the industry, focussing on complete transparency, fairness and entrepreneurial opportunities.

The company offers a franchise-like opportunity in which drivers pay a fixed monthly subscription fee that grants them unlimited access to the ecosystem and technology provided by Taxina Mobility.

"Taxina has developed a sustainable model consisting of a ride-hailing application and a supportive ecosystem. This model achieves fairness among all drivers by eliminating commissions and targets, focusing on delivering transparent pricing, nurturing healthy competition among drivers and safeguarding end-user interests," Navyug Global Ventures MD and CEO Nikhil Chandan said in a company statement here.

The investment from Navyug Global Ventures' would enable Taxina Mobility Pvt Ltd to develop its unique model across India and Internationally.

The partnership would help drive the implementation of Taxina Mobility Pvt Ltd's technology ecosystem and subscription model, allowing it to reach new heights and set new standards in the ride-hailing space.

"We are thrilled to partner with Nikhil Chandan's Navyug Global Ventures. We see them as a strategic ally, bringing invaluable expertise and resources that will enable us to expand this ecosystem across India and beyond," Taxina Mobility Pvt Ltd Co-Founder and MD, Pinku Bharathi said.

"Together we aim to harness the entrepreneurial spirit of our drivers, provide them with the opportunities they need and create a seamless, fair and sustainable ride-hailing model," he added.

Taxina Mobility Pvt Ltd currently offers its services in Chennai, Salem, Tiruppur, Erode and Coimbatore. Taxina Mobility offers a fair, technology-driven, multi-modal transport ecosystem that benefits both drivers and passengers.

Navyug Global Ventures specialises in strategic venture capital firms that partner with visionary entrepreneurs building the businesses of the future.