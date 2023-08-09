Taylormade Renewables gets Rs 159 cr-order from AP govt

New Delhi: Taylormade Renewables Ltd on Wednesday said it has bagged Rs 159.22 crore order from the Andhra Pradesh government.

The order is for providing a storm water drainage network, improvement of outfalls and construction of a sewage treatment plant (STP) in Proddatur municipality in the state, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The EPC (engineering, procurement and construction) order has been secured from the public health and municipal engineering department of the Andhra Pradesh government, it added.

The order will be implemented within twenty-four months from the date of the agreement, the company said.