Taylormade Renewables shares to shift to BSE

New Delhi, Jul 10 (PTI) Taylormade Renewables Ltd on Monday said its board has approved a proposal to migrate its equity shares from BSE SME platform to the main board of BSE.

Advertisment

However, the decision remains subject to necessary approvals and eligibility criteria prescribed by the BSE/SEBI, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The board also approved a draft of postal ballot notice for migration of the company, it said.

July 7, 2023 has been fixed as the cut-off date for ascertaining the list of shareholders to whom notice of postal ballot shall be sent and for reckoning voting rights.

Further, the board approved the "allotment of 4,62,576 equity shares at an issue price of Rs 243 each i.e., of the face value of Rs 10 each and at a premium of Rs 233 each per equity share aggregating to Rs 11,24,05,968 on a preferential basis to investors".

Besides, the board approved the allotment of 5.42 lakh fully convertible warrants each convertible into, or exchangeable for one fully paid-up equity share of the company having face value of Rs 10 at a price of Rs 243 each (including a premium of Rs 233 per warrants payable in cash aggregating up to Rs 13,17,06,000 on a preferential basis to investors. PTI ABI HVA