TBO Tek PAT rises to Rs 60 cr in Q2

Mumbai, Nov 12 (PTI) Travel distribution platform TBO Tek Ltd on Tuesday posted a 7 per cent rise in profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 60 crore in the September quarter.

TBO Tek had reported a PAT of Rs 56 crore in the year-ago period.

Revenue from operations for the quarter under review was Rs 451 crore as compared to Rs 352 crore in the September quarter of last year, registering a growth of 28 per cent year-on-year, it said.

The company said it witnessed strong growth in the hotel segment, both in India and international markets with hotel saliency growing in the business, supported by company initiatives, it said.

"We have seen a strong double-digit business growth in all international source markets, in spite of global geo-political headwinds.

"This has been driven by the broad-based contribution from non-air businesses and helped by company's tech and AI initiatives like H-Next, AI driven pricing and voice-bot and integration of Jumbonline, which are in alignment with our customer expectations," TBO Tek Ltd Co-founder and Joint MD Gaurav Bhatnagar said.

TBO Tek Ltd Co-Founder and Joint MD Ankush Nijhawan said, "We have already seen significant growth in our hotel and non-air businesses. Our strategic focus on hotel business has allowed us to capture a larger share of the overall travel market, positioning us for continued growth. Increasing demand for outbound travel from India will continue to provide significant tailwinds for the business going forward." It also announced the appointment of Shantanu Rastogi, MD & Head, India, at General Atlantic and Akshat Verma, CTO to the Board, to further deepen its expertise and strengthen corporate governance. PTI IAS TRB