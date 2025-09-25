TBO Tek signs up with Amadeus South Asia's Travel Marketplace

Mumbai, Sep 25 (PTI) Businesses-to-business travel tech firm TBO Tek on Thursday said it has signed up with Amadeus South Asia for the latter's localized AI-driven next-generation platform Travel Marketplace to unlock new opportunities in the region.

By leveraging these innovations, TBO Tek will enhance its offering to travel agents and partners across South Asia, providing them with more efficient, personalized, and seamless experiences, it said.

"Our partnership with Amadeus South Asia for Travel Marketplace is a step towards reimagining how travel agents in this region will access our content and services through Amadeus's niche technology," said Ankush Nijhawan, Co-founder, TBO Tek Ltd.

By bringing world-class product offerings onto a single platform, the company will be able to help its common travel seller partners with greater flexibility, speed, and choice -- helping them serve travellers better in a dynamic market environment, he said.

This collaboration for the platform, which connects travel sellers and providers through a single ecosystem, will help travel sellers to access a wide range of new travel content and services available on it, the company said.

"The partnership with TBO Tek reinforces our commitment to supporting this (South Asia) region's vibrant travel sector with technology that drives collaboration, innovation, and long-term value creation for all stakeholders," said Sandeep Dwivedi, Managing Director for Travel Sellers, India Subcontinent at Amadeus. PTI IAS DRR