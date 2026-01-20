TBZ Q3 profit jumps 2-fold to Rs 81 cr

New Delhi, Jan 20 (PTI) Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri Ltd (TBZ) on Tuesday posted more than two-fold jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 80.63 crore for third quarter of 2025-26 fiscal on strong sales.

Net profit stood at Rs 29.87 crore in the same quarter previous fiscal, according to a regulatory filing.

Total income rose 14.51 per cent to Rs 1,063.47 crore during October-December FY26 compared with Rs 928.66 crore a year ago.

Expenses remained higher at Rs 954.97 crore as against Rs 887.07 crore.

"During the quarter, we delivered healthy revenue growth. Profitability expanded at a meaningfully faster pace, supported by stronger gross margins and improved operating leverage," TBZ Chairman and Managing Director Srikant Zaveri said.

In a period of elevated gold prices, the company's focus has been consistent: convert demand into profitable growth through disciplined execution, tighter cost management, and sharper margin focus, he said.

"As we look ahead, we aim to keep growing steadily, convert scale into cash flows, while keeping our customers at the centre of everything we do," he added.

The jewellery firm has its presence and reach across India with 37 stores in 27 cities. PTI LUX LUX ANU ANU