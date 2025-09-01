TCA Kalyani assumes charge as Controller General of Accounts

New Delhi, Sep 1 (PTI) TCA Kalyani has assumed charge as the Controller General of Accounts (CGA) in the Department of Expenditure, the finance ministry said on Monday.

A 1991-batch officer of the Indian Civil Accounts Service (ICAS), Kalyani is the 29th officer to hold this prestigious position.

Before assuming charge as CGA, Kalyani served as the Principal Chief Controller of Accounts (Pr CCA), Ministry of Home Affairs, where she oversaw the budgeting and accounting of one of the largest Ministries of the central government.

Kalyani is a Gold Medalist of the University of Delhi with a BA in Political Science from Lady Shri Ram College. She also holds an MA in International Politics and an M Phil in West European Studies from Jawahar Lal University.

Throughout her career, Kalyani has served in key ministries, including Defence, Telecom, Fertilisers, Finance, Social Justice & Empowerment, Information & Broadcasting, and Home. PTI JD BAL BAL