TCG CREST launches school of health, environment and sustainability studies

Kolkata, Feb 9 (PTI) Research-focused deemed university TCG CREST on Monday announced the launch of its School of Health, Environment & Sustainability Studies (SHESS), aimed at addressing health system challenges in India and other low and middle-income countries through interdisciplinary education and policy engagement.

The new school will begin PhD and postgraduate programmes in Health Data Science, Public Health, and Health and Environment Sciences from August, the university said in a statement.

Integrated postgraduate-PhD pathways will be rolled out progressively during 2026-27 and 2027-28.

SHESS will also offer short-term courses focused on health technology innovation and reducing disease burden, along with professional programmes including a Diploma in Critical Care Technology and a Postgraduate Diploma in Healthcare Management from April 2026.

The school will focus on evidence-based policymaking, climate-linked health impacts and the translation of research into scalable, real-world health solutions, it added.

To mark the launch, TCG CREST recently hosted an international conference on population health that brought together researchers, policymakers and practitioners from India and overseas. PTI BSM MNB