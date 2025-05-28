TCG Crest plans university focused on fundamental, translational research

Kolkata, May 28 (PTI) TCG Crest, part of The Chatterjee Group (TCG) founded by industrialist Purnendu Chatterjee, on Wednesday announced plans to establish a university focused on both fundamental and translational research.

In a statement, TCG Crest (TCG Centres for Research and Education in Science and Technology) said the initiative aims to leverage India’s talent pool, fostering capabilities and capacities that align with national interest and contribute to the creation of new jobs in key sectors of the economy.

The education ministry, following an advisory from the UGC, has awarded TCG Crest the status of a Deemed to be University under the 'distinct category', the statement added.

Founder Chatterjee said, "Scientific and technological advancement is essential for improving the human condition and for strengthening India's national security, driving economic growth and alleviating poverty".

Located in Kolkata, TCG Crest will build its academic structure on a foundation of advanced research centres and will subsequently introduce PhD, masters and undergraduate programmes.

It will comprise five schools, namely natural sciences, mathematical and computer science, health, humanities and economics, the statement added.

TCG also has interests in petrochemicals, chemicals, financial services and life sciences among others.