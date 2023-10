New Delhi: TCI Express Ltd on Tuesday reported 5.8 per cent decline in standalone profit at Rs 35.58 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2023.

The company had posted a profit of Rs 37.79 crore for the year-ago period, a BSE filing said.

Total income from operations during July-September 2023-24 increased to Rs 321.75 crore from Rs 312.17 crore in the year-ago period, it said.

Total expenses during the quarter rose to Rs 274.60 crore from Rs 262.26 crore in July-September 2022-23.