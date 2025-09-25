TCI opens warehousing facility in Kolkata

Mumbai, Sep 25 (PTI) Logistics and supply chain operator Transport Corporation of India Ltd (TCI) on Thursday announced the opening of one of its largest warehousing facilities in Kolkata amid the ongoing festive season.

The new facility, spanning about 3 lakh sq ft on 10.5 acres of land, will serve as a hub for Eastern and North-eastern India markets for the company, besides supporting cross-border trade with neighbouring countries such as Bhutan and Bangladesh and the Southeast Asian region, TCI said.

This unit will cater to a diverse range of industries, including automotive, e-commerce, FMCG, retail, and textiles, in addition to offering cold-chain solutions, the company said.

"Our new warehouse in Kolkata reflects the growing economic activity in the region, fuelled by positive policies by the respective state governments, as well as by the increased connectivity with Northeast India at the back of various strategic investments in infrastructure by the Government of India," Manoj Kumar Tripathi, CEO of TCI Supply Chain Solutions, said.

This facility will have modern features that prioritise sustainability and will help serve a diverse range of industries, supporting their operations across Eastern and Northeastern India as well as the country's neighbourhood, he said. PTI IAS SHW