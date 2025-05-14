TCI posts 11.4 pc rise in Q4 profit at Rs 115.1 crore

Mumbai, May 14 (PTI) Multi-modal logistics operator Transport Corporation of India (TCI) on Wednesday reported an 11.4 per cent year-on-year increase in its profit after tax at Rs 115.1 crore in the March 2025 quarter.

The company had posted a PAT (profit after tax) of Rs 103.3 crore in the fourth quarter of FY24.

The consolidate revenue for the period under review increased 9.3 per cent to Rs 1,197.2 crore from Rs 1,095.4 crore in the January-March period of the 2023-24 financial year, TCI said in a statement.

The company's earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) stood at Rs 140.1 crore as compared to Rs 125.9 crore recorded in FY24, registering an 11.3 per cent year-on-year growth.

"FY2025 has been a year of systemic growth at TCI. Despite global uncertainties and evolving supply chain dynamics, our focus on multi-modal integration, sustainability and digitalisation have propelled decisive advancement," said Vineet Agarwal, Managing Director at TCI.

Driven by consumption-led warehousing demand, spanning quick commerce, retail and consumer durables sectors, the company also strengthened its niche logistics and multi-modal solutions for bulk goods, heavy machinery and large equipment, he said.

"By deploying smart assets in rail and coastal transport, we have deepened our capabilities with high-capacity 40-foot, 40-tonne containers, fixed chassis units and ISO containers, ensuring efficiency and scalability in operations," Agarwal stated.

Sustainability remains intrinsic to TCI's innovation roadmap, marked by the induction of electric vehicles and LNG trucks in its fleet and the transition to renewable energy-powered warehousing, he added.

Further strengthening our digital capabilities, we have successfully piloted AI-driven analytics, bot-based service operations and are testing Agentic AI solutions to elevate customer experience and operational precision, he said.

He further added, "As we look ahead, we are investing in up-skilling talent, green logistics, automation and strategic partnerships, aligned with our vision to be a key enabler in positioning India as a global logistics hub." PTI IAS HVA