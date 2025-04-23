TCPL net profit jumps 64 pc to Rs 349 cr in Q4, revenue rises 17 pc

New Delhi, Apr 23 (PTI) FMCG major Tata Consumer Products Ltd (TCPL) on Wednesday reported a 64.28 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 348.72 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 2025, helped by volume growth in domestic business and moderate pricing actions in some portfolios.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 212.26 crore in the January-March quarter a year ago, according to a regulatory filing from TCPL, the Tata group's FMCG arm.

Its revenue from operations rose by 17.34 per cent to Rs 4,608.22 crore during the quarter under review. It was at Rs 3,926.94 crore in the year-ago period.

"Most of our business unit categories have done well this quarter. If I look at the core categories, tea of course has been a good story in the whole of the second half," TCPL Group Chief Financial Officer Ashish Goenka told PTI in a post-result interaction.

For the reporting quarter, India beverages' business revenue grew 18.43 per cent to Rs 2,936.72 crore, while its international business was up 13.41 per cent to Rs 1,193.68 crore.

Its revenue from "total branded business' in the March quarter was up 17 per cent to Rs 4,130.40 crore as against Rs 3,532.03 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

TCPL's branded portfolio includes tea, coffee, water, and various other value-added businesses from India and the international business.

During the quarter, TCPL's India foods business revenue grew 27 per cent, which excludes 17 per cent growth from Capital Foods.

"Salt revenue grew 13 per cent, with value-added salt portfolio growing 31 per cent," according to TCPL's earnings statement.

According to Goenka, TCPL has taken a price increase in salt last quarter.

"We had a moderate volume growth. Now, given the quality of our execution and the volume growth also came in at 5 per cent in salt this quarter. The overall growth is 13 per cent," he said.

TCPL's ready-to-drink (RTD) business delivered a growth of 10 per cent, driven by a strong volume growth of 17 per cent.

"RTD, which was struggling a bit given the competitive scenario, I think with the corrections that we have taken in the front end and corrected some of the cases ending in tender execution, we are seeing a rebound," he added.

Tata Sampann portfolio continued its strong momentum and grew 30 per cent for the quarter, bringing FY25 growth to 29 per cent.

Revenue from non-branded business, which includes revenue from plantation and extraction business for tea, coffee and other produces, was also up 24.66 per cent to Rs 500.55 crore.

Total expenses of TCPL in the March quarter were up 21 per cent to Rs 4,180.35 crore.

The company's total income, which includes revenue from other income, was also up 17.63 crore to Rs 4,664.73 crore. It was at Rs 3,965.39 crore a year ago.

In FY25, TCPL's consolidated net profit was up 5.9 per cent to Rs 1,287.1 crore.

For the financial year ended in March 2025, total income was up 15.27 per cent to Rs 17,811.55 crore. This was at Rs 15,451.47 crore in FY24.

TCPL's international business revenue grew 5 per cent in March quarter.

Commenting on results, Managing Director & CEO Sunil D'Souza said: "We ended the year with a strong quarter, accelerating the momentum further. We delivered a topline growth of 17 per cent during the quarter, bringing FY25 growth to 16 per cent." The growth was broad-based across India and the international business in line with the earlier trend, he said.

In India, TCPL continued to strengthen sales and distribution infrastructure and completed roll-out of a next-gen go-to-market platform.

"Channels of the future i.e. e-commerce and modern trade continue to fuel growth momentum," said D’Souza.

About innovations, D'Souza said TCPL launched 41 new products during the year and the company's innovation to sales ratio was 5.2 per cent.

"Overall, despite a tough operating environment, we delivered strong growth across businesses, and we will continue to drive consistent profitable growth as we move forward," he said.

Tata Starbucks -- a 50:50 joint venture between Tata Consumer Products Ltd and Starbucks Corporation -- continued to expand its stores across India with a total store count of 479 across 80 cities.

It added 6 net new stores during the quarter and entered 6 new cities.

About its acquired business - Capital Foods and Organic India, TCPL said they continued to build momentum with combined revenue growth of 19 per cent during the year.

In a separate filing, TCPL said its board has recommended a dividend of Rs 8.25 per equity share of Re 1 each for FY25.

Shares of TCPL on Wednesday settled at Rs 1,149.00 on BSE, up 1.14 per cent from the previous close. PTI KRH HVA