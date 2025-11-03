TCPL Q2 profit up 10.7 pc to Rs 406.5 cr

New Delhi, Nov 3 (PTI) FMCG major Tata Consumer Products Ltd (TCPL) on Monday reported a 10.7 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 406.51 crore and its quarter revenue crossed the Rs 5,000 crore mark in the second quarter ended September 2025, led by the India business.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 367.21 crore in the July-September quarter a year ago, according to a regulatory filing from TCPL, the Tata group's FMCG arm.

Its revenue from operations rose by 17.83 per cent to Rs 4,965.9 crore in the September quarter of FY'26. It was at Rs 4,214.45 crore in the year-ago period.

"This was largely a volume-led growth because our India business, underlying volume growth came in at 14.3 per cent, which I think is very heartening. Across the board, we saw some good growth. Our India business is growing at 18 per cent," TCPL Group Chief Financial Officer Ashish Goenka told PTI in a post-result interaction.

The growth was also broad-based, with all categories growing, he added.

In the September quarter, TCPL's overall branded business was up 17 per cent to Rs 4,270.9 crore. It was at Rs 3,771.2 crore in the corresponding quarter of the last fiscal year.

TCPL's branded businesses include tea, coffee, water, and other value-added products.

The company's revenue from its India business was up 17.6 per cent year-on-year to Rs 3,122.15 crore in the second quarter of FY'26.

"The India core business recorded its 2nd consecutive quarter of double-digit growth in both Tea and Salt, Tata Sampann continued its strong growth momentum and Ready-to-Drink (RTD) business delivered strong volume and value growth," TCPL said in its earnings statement.

For the reported quarter, India's packaged beverages business revenue grew 12 per cent. Coffee continued its strong trajectory, reporting 56 per cent revenue growth in the quarter.

Similarly, the RTD (Ready-to-Drink) business delivered 25 per cent revenue growth despite unseasonal rains and heightened competitive intensity.

Moreover, the India food business revenue grew 19 per cent in the quarter.

In the domestic market, e-commerce accounted for around 20 per cent of sales, of which two-thirds came from hyper-delivery quick-commerce platforms.

"These channels are growing... we have done well to leverage and take advantage of the channels of the future," said Goenka.

TCPL's international branded business was up 15.4 per cent to Rs 1,287.71 crore.

Besides, TCPL's revenue from non-branded business was at Rs 590.16 crore, up 27 per cent during the quarter. This segment includes TCPL's plantation and extraction business of tea and coffee.

Overall, the company's "growth" businesses recorded robust growth of 27 per cent, International and Non-Branded business continued their momentum with 9 per cent and 26 per cent constant currency revenue growth respectively," it said.

Total expenses of TCPL in the September quarter were at Rs 4,480.63 crore, up 16.8 per cent.

Tata Consumer's total income, including other income, stood at Rs 5,003.91 crore, up 17.45 per cent.

Tata Starbucks -- a 50:50 joint venture between Tata Consumer Products Ltd and Starbucks Corporation -- continued to expand its stores across metros and smaller cities. It added seven new stores during the quarter.

This brings the total number of stores to 492 across 80 cities.

"We are now 492 stores strong in the country, very close to 500. Hopefully, we should get to 500 by next quarter," said Goenka.

TCPL Managing Director & CEO Sunil D'Souza said: "This was the 2nd consecutive quarter of double-digit growth in the India core business across both tea and salt. Tata Sampann continued its growth momentum, launching several new products during the quarter. The RTD business recorded robust growth despite unfavourable weather conditions." Despite the short-term challenges posed by the GST transition, Capital Foods and Organic India recorded steady combined growth and strengthened their portfolios through innovative launches, he said.

Shares of Tata Consumer Products Ltd on Monday settled at Rs 1,199.50 up 2.95 per cent on BSE. PTI KRH DRR