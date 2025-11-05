TCS, ABB extend 18-year partnership; to implement AI driven IT operations

New Delhi, Nov 5 (PTI) Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Wednesday said it has extended its 18-year partnership with ABB to implement AI-driven IT operations and modernise the Swiss firm's digital infrastructure.

The multi-year collaboration will focus on operationalising ABB’s Future Hosting Model, a next-generation modular IT infrastructure designed for streamlining systems, the company said in a regulatory filing.

“TCS’ operational and industry expertise combined with ABB's platforms, security, and reliability will create a foundation that is resilient, efficient, and future-ready.

Further, TCS’ managed services platform architecture will enable flexibility in ABB’s business integration needs across mergers, acquisitions, and carveouts. Through a best-in-class, innovative environment built on a cloud-first approach and data-driven governance, TCS will help ABB reduce its carbon footprint,” the company said.

TCS has partnered with ABB for the past 18 years on projects including ERP implementation, cloud migration, and data centre consolidation.

The new collaboration will build on this long-standing relationship to modernise ABB's infrastructure services and promote service adoption, supporting the company's next phase of growth in electrification and automation, and driving faster innovation to create greater business value. PTI ANK DRR