TCS acquires US-based ListEngage for USD 72.80 million

New Delhi, Oct 9 (PTI) IT services major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Thursday said it has acquired US-based ListEngage for USD 72.80 million (about Rs 646 crore).

Headquartered in Framingham, Massachusetts, ListEngage is a full-stack Salesforce partner that specialises in marketing cloud, CRM, data cloud, Agentforce, and AI advisory services for enterprises.

With this acquisition, TCS adds over 100 professionals to its Enterprise Solutions unit in the United States, the company said in a regulatory filing.

"This US-based acquisition is an important step in scaling our Salesforce capabilities globally.

"ListEngage's AI advisory services, marketing cloud capabilities, and Agentforce expertise will enhance our offerings and execution to serve the needs of marketing stakeholders in enterprises. This acquisition will further deepen the strategic partnership that TCS has with Salesforce. We welcome ListEngage’s talented team to TCS," TCS COO Aarthi Subramanian said.

TCS on Thursday reported a 1.39 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 12,075 crore in the July-September quarter of FY26.

Revenue from operations for Q2 FY26 rose 2.39 per cent to Rs 65,799 crore, up from Rs 64,259 crore in Q2 FY25, according to a regulatory filing by TCS, which kicked off the Q2 earnings season for tech firms.

Seen sequentially, profit declined by 5.3 per cent, while revenue increased by 3.7 per cent.

The company has declared a second interim dividend of Rs 11 per equity share of Re 1 each for FY26.