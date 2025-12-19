TCS announces AI upgrade to TCS BaNCS

Mumbai, Dec 19 (PTI) Country's largest IT services company TCS on Friday announced an artificial intelligence (AI) upgrade to its widely used banking platform TCS BaNCS.

'TCS BaNCS AI Compass' combines machine learning/deep learning, Generative AI and pre-built agents to help banking and securities services customers adopt responsible AI tools and practices, as per an official statement.

The announcement from the company, which is aiming to be the world's largest AI-led technology services player, comes days after it said it had achieved USD 1.5-billion of annualised AI revenue.

***** Bhumi World to invest Rs 200 cr to build mall on Mumbai outskirts * Bhumi World on Friday said it is investing Rs 200 crore to build a mall on the outskirts of Mumbai, offering discounted goods lifestyle goods across the year.

The 'Outlet Mall of India', which will be set up in Bhiwandi, will be operational by March next year, as per a statement.

***** Aamir Khan, Ranbir Kapoor invest in QWEEN * Actors Aamir Khan and Ranbir Kapoor on Friday announced an undisclosed investment in experiential luxury jewellery brand 'QWEEN'.

The company, which had earlier received a Rs 1,000-crore funding from Rosy Blue and Japan's Kashikey, will launch over 5,000 sq ft stores in Bengaluru and Delhi from February next year, according to a statement. PTI AA TRB