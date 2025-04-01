TCS appointed official AI, tech partner for Schneider Electric Marathon de Paris

New Delhi, Apr 1 (PTI) India's largest IT services company Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has been named the official AI and technology partner of the Schneider Electric Marathon de Paris, a release said on Tuesday.

The three-year partnership will leverage TCS’ expertise in artificial intelligence, data analytics, and digital innovation to enhance the race experience, making it more personalised, interactive, and accessible for runners and spectators alike, according to the release.

The Schneider Electric Marathon de Paris, attracts over 55,000 participants from over 145 nationalities, a testament to its global appeal.

The marathon is partnering with TCS to supercharge the experience of athletes and spectators - that would span predictive analytics for race strategy all the way to personalised training insights.

TCS will leverage AI, data analytics, and digital twin technology to optimise logistics, improve performance tracking, and contribute to sustainability.

The Schneider Electric Marathon de Paris adds to a deep portfolio of global running events sponsored by TCS, including five World Marathon Major races in New York, London, Chicago, Boston, and Sydney, alongside marathons in Amsterdam, Mumbai, Singapore and Toronto.

In total, TCS now partners with 14 global running events with participation from over 6,00,000 runners.

These partnerships reflect TCS’ commitment to transform endurance sports through technology and creating meaningful societal impact beyond the finish line, the release added.

In 2024 alone, TCS-supported races raised nearly USD 280 million for various charities.

Yann Le Moenner, CEO of Amaury Sport Organisation, said that based on its expertise in new technologies and artificial intelligence, TCS will continue to grow the event, strengthen the engagement of all audiences, and enrich the digital experience.

"Together, we aim to offer an ever more immersive and connected experience, serving both runners and spectators," Moenner said.

The partnership will also benefit from TCS Pace Port Paris, part of the company's expanding global network of innovation hubs spread across 12 key cities around the globe.

The initial priorities for exploration will include AI-powered immersive race experiences, personalised AI trainers, and well-being strategies, performance insights and enhanced motivation and engagement tools.

Rammohan Gourneni, Managing Director of TCS France, noted that the company, for the past three decades, has played a pivotal role in France as a technology provider.

"We are proud to continue our commitment to the community with this new partnership for the Schneider Electric Marathon de Paris. I look forward to engaging our clients and partners in this race as we harness our technology expertise and passion for AI and innovation to create an unforgettable marathon experience," Gourneni added. PTI MBI DR