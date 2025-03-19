TCS bags 5-year digital infra modernisation deal from Air New Zealand

Mumbai, Mar 19 (PTI) TCS on Wednesday announced that it has bagged a five-year digital infrastructure modernisation deal from Air New Zealand.

Financial details of the deal were, however, not disclosed.

TCS has been working with the carrier since September last year, but a formal signing event was held at its Banyan Park campus in suburban Andheri in the presence of New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, Tata Group Chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran, Air New Zealand Chief Executive Greg Foran, and TCS Chief Executive and Managing Director K Krithivasan.

India's largest IT services company has been tasked with modernising the airline's digital infrastructure and position it at the forefront of AI-driven innovation, according to a statement.

It will enhance Air New Zealand's digital capabilities and improve customer experience, and drive efficiencies in specific areas, including fleet management, crew scheduling and ground services.

TCS will also help drive innovation across cargo service, disruption management, retail offerings, maintenance systems, and crew operations.

"We began working with TCS in September 2024 and in just a few short months, we've seen the benefits of tapping into the depth and breadth of talent and expertise they have when it comes to digital solutions," Foran said.

Its expertise in aviation and an ability to drive large-scale innovation will help TCS, Krithivasan said, adding that his company intends to reimagine operations, enhance passenger experiences, and build a more agile and resilient airline.

Air New Zealand operates 3,400 weekly flights across the world, and flies over 15 million passengers per year. TCS has been present in the country for over 37 years, and serves over 20 customers. PTI AA TRB