TCS bags contract from Mongolia's Khan Bank

Mumbai, May 14 (PTI) TCS on Wednesday announced that it has bagged a contract for an undisclosed sum to help modernise the core digital banking platform and transform operations for Mongolia's Khan Bank.

The Indian IT services company will deploy the 'TCS BaNCS' platform to help the client grow, enhance experience for its 29 lakh customers and focus on improved operational efficiencies, a statement said.

*** Kotak Mahindra Bank funds PET CT scanner at TATA Memorial Hospital * Private sector lender Kotak Mahindra Bank on Wednesday said it has funded a PET-CT scanner at Tata Memorial Hospital here, which will double the facility's daily test capacity to over 40 cancer patients.

Nearly 60 per cent of daily PET CT scans are offered at highly subsidised rates, which are among the lowest in the country, and some of them are also free of charge, according to a statement.

*** Tech Mahindra announces leadership rejig * IT services company Tech Mahindra on Wednesday announced changes in its senior leadership, including Manish Mangal taking over as head of Americas communications business.

Sahil Dhawan has been appointed as the head of India, the Middle East, and Africa (IMEA) business, as per a statement.

*** R K Swamy announces brand and marketing consulting team * Advertising entity R K Swamy on Wednesday launched a dedicated team which will focus on 'brand and marketing consulting'.

The team will render services on brand strategy, digital experience, communications, data analytics and consumer insights under one roof, it said in a statement.