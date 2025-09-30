TCS CHRO Milind Lakkad retires; Sudeep Kunnumal to take charge on Oct 1

New Delhi, Sep 30 (PTI) Tata Consultancy Services on Tuesday said its Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO) Milind Lakkad has retired from the company.

In a regulatory filing, the IT services major said Sudeep Kunnumal, who was appointed as CHRO-designate in March this year, will formally take charge with effect from October 1, 2025.

"Sudeep Kunnumal has been appointed as Chief Human Resources Officer Designate with effect from March 14, 2025, and will take over as Chief Human Resources Officer, upon superannuation of Milind Lakkad," it added.

Lakkad joined the company as a trainee in 1987. He was elevated as the head of the manufacturing practice in 2006, later leading the manufacturing business group from 2008. In May 2019, he was appointed Executive Vice-President and Chief Human Resources Officer of the company.

Kunnumal, who has been with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) since 2000, previously led the HR function for the Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI) vertical. He has held multiple HR leadership roles in North America, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region.