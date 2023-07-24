TCS enters 10-year partnership with AIB Life, to support AIB's Ireland operations

New Delhi, Jul 24 (PTI) Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Monday said it has assisted AIB Life in launching its Ireland operations.

AIB Life is a joint venture between Allied Irish Banks plc and Great-West Lifeco.

The IT services behemoth has leveraged its insurance platform TCS BaNCS which integrates AIB's network of 120 financial advisors and 32 lakh customers to access financial services ranging from life insurance, pensions via mobile banking, a statement said.

"The Joint Venture between AIB and Great-West Lifeco, which will provide AIB customers with exclusive access to AIB life protection, pensions, and investment products, has entered into a 10-year partnership with TCS to build and operate a future-ready digital infrastructure that enables customers to more effectively plan their finances and investments," Jacquie Doyle, COO, AIB life, said.

TCS will provide end-to-end administration, information technology and customer as well as claims handling services through its global delivery centre in Letterkenny, Donegal, the company said.

"TCS BaNCS' digital capabilities and configurability will help AIB life differentiate itself in the Irish market with innovative offerings that seamlessly support its customers in their personal financial journeys," Vivekanand Ramgopal, President of BFSI Products and Platforms at TCS said.

TCS operates in about 19 countries of Europe since the 1980s, driving almost 30 per cent of its revenue from the region. PTI GRJ DRR