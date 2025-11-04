TCS extends partnership with UK’s Morrisons to boost digital transformation

New Delhi, Nov 4 (PTI) Tata Consultancy Services on Tuesday said it has extended its decade-long partnership with British supermarket chain Morrisons to accelerate the latter's digitisation efforts and help align operations across key business functions.

The five-year partnership will focus on helping Morrisons advance its strategic priorities by enhancing operational efficiency, transforming its loyalty programme, improving customer experience, and capturing greater market share, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) said in a regulatory filing.

"TCS will support this effort by delivering end-to-end engineering services -- application design development, testing, and maintenance services, modernising the legacy platforms, and embedding AI-powered solutions to improve service outcomes.

"TCS will also set up an automation factory and a Business Intelligence Command Centre (BICC) to enable a 360-degree operation view, proactive issue resolution, and more data-driven decision-making. These changes are designed not only to reduce service disruptions, manual interventions, and response time, but also to deliver more consistent and engaging customer experience for shoppers," it said.

Since 2014, TCS has worked with Morrisons to support growth and modernisation across the grocer’s various business segments. Key initiatives include a supply chain transformation that shortened lead times, improved stock availability, and cut waste, the company said.

The global IT services major has also partnered with Morrisons to upgrade its HR systems by modernising IT operations and engineering practices.

TCS has been operational in the UK for over 50 years now, and serves 200 clients in the region.

"By leveraging our automated solutions, deep retail domain expertise, and engineering excellence -- all underpinned by a future-ready operating model -- we are excited to drive large-scale transformation across digital, marketing, and customer engagement for Morrisons," Shekar Krishnan, Head of Retail – UK at TCS, said. PTI ANK ANK BAL BAL