TCS extends partnership with Weatherford

New Delhi, Aug 5 (PTI) IT services major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Tuesday said it has secured a five-year contract renewal and expansion with Weatherford International to drive the North America-based oilfield service company's AI-driven business transformation.

The renewed collaboration builds on a seven-year partnership, during which TCS's services led to an approximately 50 per cent reduction in Weatherford's total cost of ownership in mission-critical operations, the company said in a statement.

Under the extended agreement, TCS will leverage its expertise in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and automation to enhance operational efficiency across Weatherford's finance, supply chain, and human resources domains.

Additionally, TCS’s advisory offerings will support Weatherford in simplifying workflows, fostering innovation, and enabling outcome-based strategies aimed at maximising agility and long-term financial resilience.

"By leveraging TCS’s expertise, we aim to enhance scalability, foster innovation, and ensure sustainable growth while reinforcing our commitment to delivering unmatched value to our customers," said Girish Saligram, President and CEO at Weatherford International.

Weatherford operates in about 75 countries with around 19,000 employees.