TCS forms new AI, services transformation unit led by Amit Kapur; appoints new head for UK, Ireland

New Delhi, Aug 26 (PTI) India's largest IT services company Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has created a new AI and service transformation unit that will be headed by Amit Kapur as the Chief AI and services transformation officer.

Kapur who currently leads TCS' business in UK and Ireland, will pass on the baton to Vinay Singhvi, who has been appointed to the role.

In an internal memo, TCS CEO K Krithivasan also announced the appointment of Vinay Singhvi as the head of UK and Ireland market.

"Vinay takes over from Amit Kapur who is moving into a new role as Chief AI and services transformation officer for TCS globally," Krithivasan wrote in the internal memo seen by PTI.

The new AI unit will integrate all the existing teams and capabilities in Artificial Intelligence and work closely with all other horizontal service units, as well as industry business groups.

"Over the last few years, TCS has made major forays on the AI front by scaling our capabilities, reskilling our workforce and deepening our partnerships. To continue to build on our leadership in the fast evolving world of AI, we are pleased to announce the formation of a new AI and services transformation unit," Aarthi Subramanian, Executive Director, President and Chief Operating Officer (COO) of TCS, in another internal memo.

An email sent to TCS for comments did not elicit a response.

"This unit will integrate all our existing teams and capabilities in AI and work closely with all other horizontal service units as well as industry business groups, to scale our impact in this area and enable benefit realisation at scale for our clients," Subramanian said.

This will include "reinvigorating our service propositions, deepening our AI domain solutions, orchestrating new partnership ecosystems and accelerating rapid innovation in delivery of AI powered integrated technology services across operations, engineering and modernisation".

TCS' current AI and data unit will become a part of this new organisation.

"We will also reimagine our investments in our TCS Pace Ports worldwide to bring real world experiences and possibilities of AI closer to our customers," according to the company.

Kapur will lead the AI unit globally as Chief AI and services transformation officer effective September 1 and will report to Aarthi Subramanian.

Kapur has over 26 years of experience with TCS, and has played several leadership roles across various geographies.

"He has also built high performing teams, created lasting customers relationships and positioned us as a leader in the industry. I wish Amit all the very best in his new role," Subramanian wrote. PTI MBI TRB