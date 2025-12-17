TCS incorporates wholly-owned subsidiary in Bhutan

New Delhi, Dec 17 (PTI) Tata Consultancy Services Asia Pacific has incorporated a wholly-owned subsidiary in Bhutan to support growing demand for digital services and solutions in the mountain kingdom, according to a statutory filing by TCS.

The Indian IT services giant said the objective is to establish operation in Bhutan, foster technological innovation, and provide high-quality IT solutions.

"...we wish to inform that Tata Consultancy Services Asia Pacific, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company, has incorporated ‘Tata Consultancy Services BT Private Limited’ a wholly-owned subsidiary in Bhutan on December 16, 2025," it said in a BSE filing.

The new unit will support the growing demand for digital transformation in Bhutan and foster local talent by offering employment and training, enhancing the nation's human capital growth, as per the company. PTI MBI MBI DR DR