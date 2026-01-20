TCS, Infosys retain top spots as Indian IT dominates global brand value ranking

New Delhi, Jan 20 (PTI) India's information technology behemoths continue to dominate the global landscape, with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Infosys maintaining their positions as the world’s second and third most valuable IT services brands, respectively, according to the latest ‘IT Services 25 (2026)’ report by Brand Finance.

India stood toe-to-toe with the US in the global IT rankings, with both nations fielding eight firms each in the top 25 list.

The report, which tracks the brand value and strength of the world’s leading IT firms, highlighted that Accenture (USD 42.2 billion brand value) has retained its position as the world’s most valuable IT services brand for the eighth consecutive year.

According to the report, TCS – the world’s second most valuable IT Services brand for the fifth year in a row – holds a brand value of USD 21.2 billion in 2026.

Infosys, with a brand value of USD 16.4 billion, was termed as the fastest growing IT Services brand over the past 6 years, with a brand value CAGR of 15 per cent.

"TCS scores strongly across several key metrics, with exceptional scores for admiration and reliability, underscoring its reputation as a trusted and dependable partner. TCS also performs strongly in consideration and recommendation, highlighting both its market relevance and its ability to sustain long-term client confidence.

"Infosys, with a BSI score of 86.8 out of 100, is the world’s third strongest IT Services brand. Infosys’ enhanced brand strength is driven by increases in familiarity and, as well as rises in brand consideration, preference, price acceptance and recommendation,” the report said.

HCLTech and Wipro also featured prominently in the top 10, while Tech Mahindra retained the 12th position. LTIMindtree, Persistent Systems, and Hexaware Technologies also appeared in the list. The collective brand value of the world's top 25 IT services brands stood at USD 167.2 billion in 2026. Global brands featured on the list include IBM Consulting, Capgemini, NTT Data, Cognizant, EPAM, and Genpact, among others.