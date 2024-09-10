TCS inks strategic deal to digitally transform Mansfield Building Society’s Services in UK

New Delhi, Sep 10 (PTI) India's largest IT services company Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has entered into a strategic partnership with Mansfield Building Society in the UK to digitally transform its business, according to a release.

TCS will deploy its digital banking solution, TCS BaNCS for core banking, along with its Digital Home Lending Solution, to amplify member and intermediary experiences and support Mansfield’s ambitious growth plans.

The release did not mention the size of the deal.

UK building societies have operated as community-led financial institutions, serving over 26 million people with savings and mortgage offerings.

Mansfield Building Society - established in 1870 - has a member-centric philosophy, the release said adding the transformation will see TCS migrating the Building Society’s digital banking solutions to the cloud and integrating with ecosystem partners to enhance accessibility and efficiency across digital and intermediary channels.

As a result, members will benefit from a `seamless experience' leveraged through TCS’ digital technologies, data-enhanced decision making, and product design.

"TCS BaNCS for Core Banking will accelerate the Building Society’s digital transformation, providing a truly enriched digital experience for members," the release said.

TCS Digital Home Lending Solution aims to streamline the mortgage value chain, ensuring Mansfield Building Society remains customer-centric, operationally resilient, future-ready, and compliant. PTI MBI MBI ANU ANU