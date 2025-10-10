TCS launches AI hub, design studio in London; to create 5,000 UK jobs in 3 years

New Delhi, Oct 10 (PTI) Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Friday announced the launch of an Artificial Intelligence (AI) Experience Zone and Design Studio in London, and said its continued investments in the UK will create 5,000 new jobs across the country over the next three years.

Currently, TCS supports over 42,000 direct and indirect jobs across the United Kingdom. In FY2024, TCS contributed 3.3 billion pounds to the UK economy, according to a regulatory filing by the company.

"Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)... has today announced the launch of an Artificial Intelligence (AI) Experience Zone and Design Studio in London, reaffirming its continued strategic investment across the United Kingdom (UK), and upholding its long-standing partnership with the UK economy.

"Further, with its continued investment in creating employment and supporting talent development, TCS will create 5,000 new jobs across the UK over the next three years," it said.

The AI Experience Zone and London Design Studio represent a reimagined version of TCS’s flagship PacePort facility and will play a key role in driving innovation and client collaboration across the UK.

The London studio marks TCS’ second design hub after the New York Design Studio, launched in September, and will tap into the TCS innovation ecosystem that has been developed in partnership with academic institutions, startups, and other collaborators in the UK.

TCS Head for UK and Ireland, Vinay Singhvi, said the UK is TCS’ second-largest market globally and the company will continue to scale its footprint across the country.

TCS’ announcement comes soon after British Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s first official visit to India this week, during which he held wide-ranging discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday. Starmer said India is poised to become the world’s third-largest economy by 2028, and that the UK is well-positioned to partner in this growth journey.

Starmer's visit to India came two-and-a-half months after the two countries inked a landmark free trade pact that will increase market access, cut tariffs and is expected to result in doubling the bilateral trade by 2030.

The trade deal was firmed up during PM Modi's visit to London in July.

The business delegation accompanying UK Prime Minister Kier Starmer visited the TCS Banyan Park campus in Mumbai on Thursday.

"I was delighted to visit the TCS campus in Mumbai to see their technological innovation first-hand. For nearly 150 years, the Tata Group has reflected their leadership in entrepreneurship and philanthropy.

“Now, as we celebrate a landmark Prime Ministerial visit to India, we have reaffirmed the pledge between our two economies to maximise on the trade deal we signed in July. As a valued investor for the UK, Tata Group and its companies, like TCS, are central to this mission, which ultimately will create jobs, put money in people’s pockets, and deliver economic growth across both countries,” Jason Stockwood, Minister for Investment, United Kingdom, said. PTI ANK DRR