TCS launches chiplet-based system engineering services to accelerate semiconductor innovation

New Delhi, Sep 11 (PTI) Country's largest IT services firm Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Thursday announced the launch of its chiplet-based system engineering services, aimed at accelerating semiconductor innovation and supporting India's push to become a global semiconductor hub.

The new services are designed to assist semiconductor companies in developing faster and more powerful chips. They aim to democratise the design of the next-generation chips for customers, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The move comes at a crucial time for India's semiconductor market, which is projected to more than double from an estimated USD 45-50 billion in 2024-2025 to USD 100-110 billion by 2030.

The Union Cabinet has approved the India Semiconductor Mission (ISM) with a Rs 76,000 crore outlay to boost fabrication, design, and manufacturing.

"Already, India is home to 20 per cent of the world's chip design engineers, and leading global players are investing in manufacturing and assembly facilities. TCS' new services are expected to strengthen this momentum by giving both Indian and international companies access to world-class expertise in chip-to-system engineering," it said.

TCS also provides advanced package design services, including 2.5D and 3D interposers and multi-layer organic substrates – the materials that connect and support multi-chip packages, thus helping semiconductor clients to deliver next-generation multi-chip products with superior signal integrity, lower latency, and compact form factor.

V Rajanna, President, Technology, Software and Services, TCS, said the new services would help semiconductor enterprises accelerate chiplet tape-out, offering flexibility, scalability, and faster time to market.

"Our extensive investments in next-gen technologies, contextual knowledge of the semiconductor industry, and strong track record in execution make us the preferred partner to drive innovation at scale," he said.

In a recent project, TCS collaborated with a North American semiconductor firm to simplify the integration of different chip types into a single system by modernising its design approach with chiplet-based methods, the company said.