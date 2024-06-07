TCS launches GenAI Platform WisdomNext

Mumbai, Jun 7 (PTI) Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Friday said it has launched a Gen AI platform WisdomNext.

The platform aggregates multiple Generative Artificial Intelligence (GenAI) technologies into a single interface and enables companies to rapidly adopt next-gen technology at scale, lower costs and operate within a regulatory framework, the company said at the launch event.

"TCS AI WisdomNext helps our customers take advantage of GenAI to unlock the full potential of their data, drive greater business innovation and efficiency, and gain a competitive edge," said Siva Ganesan, Head, AI.Cloud Unit, TCS.

Customers appreciate the newly launched platform's ability to help navigate a diverse and quickly evolving AI marketplace and rapidly compose 'art-of-the-possible' solutions, he added. PTI IAS DR