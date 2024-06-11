TCS launches IoT engineering lab in Ohio Mumbai, Jun 11 (PTI) IT major Tata Consultancy Services has launched a new Internet of Things engineering lab in Cincinnati in Ohio to support the rapid prototyping, experimentation, and large-scale implementation of AI, GenAI, and IoT engineering solutions, the company said on Tuesday.

The lab will also support the local community to embrace sustainability with TCS Grow+, a smart gardening technology that has helped harvest over 3,500 pounds of fruits and vegetables.

"TCS has launched the Bringing Life to Things Lab in Cincinnati, Ohio. The lab is designed to support the rapid prototyping, experimentation, and large-scale implementation of AI, GenAI, and IoT engineering solutions," the company said in a statement.

Minimines Cleantech to hire 120 employees Lithium-ion battery recycling company Minimines Cleantech Solutions on Tuesday announced plans to hire up to 120 employees.

The hiring will be done over the next 12-18 months, as per an official statement.

Homi Bhabha National Institute ties up with CII The Homi Bhabha National Institute has tied up with CII as part of its industry-academia collaboration efforts.

The two entities have signed a memorandum of understanding on the same to bridge the gap between academic research and industrial applications, as per an official statement.

C3Med-Tech raises Rs 2 crore from Industrial Metal Powders Ophthalmic screening devices company C3Med-Tech on Tuesday announced that it has raised funding of Rs 2 crore from Industrial Metal Powders.

The investment will fund the launch of new telemedicine and AI-enabled portable equipment designed for smooth and quick eye checkups, as per an official statement.