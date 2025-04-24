TCS launches sovereign cloud infra designed to keep sensitive data within India's borders

New Delhi, Apr 24 (PTI) Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Thursday announced a line up of three India-focused offerings including an indigenous sovereign cloud for government and public sector enterprises, engineered to keep sensitive data within India's borders, as the IT services behemoth sharpened its gaze on the domestic market.

The company said that the TCS SovereignSecure Cloud provides dedicated infrastructure, geared to enable compliance to the Digital Personal Data Protection Act and is built on the principles of sovereignty, security, and sustainability, with AI integrated into its foundation.

The offering is engineered to keep sensitive data within India's borders, leveraging the company's data centres in availability zones of Mumbai and Hyderabad.

The Tata Group company also introduced TCS DigiBOLT, an AI-enabled low-code platform, and its Cyber Defense Suite in India, that the company said would empower enterprises to fast-track their digital innovation and cyber resilience.

"Today's event addresses some of India's most pressing opportunities, modernising industry, securing our digital space and to make public service smarter and more inclusive. We believe this is just the beginning...TCS is committed to building these solutions for India, in India, and for the world from India. We will do so with sovereignty, security and sustainablity in mind," TCS Managing Director and Chief Executive K Krithivasan said at a conference.

The line-up include SovereignSecure Cloud - an indigenous and secure cloud for government and public sector enterprises, that seeks to strengthen India's data sovereignty and accelerate its AI capabilities.

This cloud comes with integrated AI capabilities to support government institutions, public sector enterprises, and regulated industries, according to the company. It offers secure integration with existing IT infrastructure, unlocking intelligent automation and harnessing the power of AI.

It provides data-driven insights for faster decision-making, and advanced analytics to monitor performance, usage, and trends, boosting productivity, enhancing citizen services, and enabling intelligent, data-driven governance, TCS said.

India's largest IT services company said it is doubling down on its commitment to the country's digital growth, with these three India focused offerings.

"This is a new moment in journey for TCS and how we can accelerate India. Globally, India is leading the change. The world is looking at what India is doing in terms of technology across industries, communities and every corner of the country...there is new energy, ambition and aspiration to lead from the front," Krithivasan said.

At present India accounts for 6-8 per cent of the company's overall revenue, which pegs it in the ballpark of a substantial USD 2 billion chunk given TCS' FY25 revenue of over USD 30 billion.

Girish Ramachandran, President - Growth Markets, noted that India is at an inflection point where data sovereignty, AI, and digital acceleration are converging to create unprecedented opportunities.

"These new offerings, tailored to India's unique needs, reaffirm our commitment to building a secure, AI-powered digital foundation for India, one that not only safeguards national assets but also fuels innovation, economic growth, and global competitiveness," he said.

Speaking on the occasion, IT secretary S Krishnan said India generates millions and millions of terabytes and megabytes of data which is stored in multiple places not just within the country but across the world.

"Eventually when we have to have a resilient ecosystem within the country, it's important that the most crucial data is stored in the country itself," Krishnan said. PTI MBI HVA