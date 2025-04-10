TCS names Aarthi Subramanian as COO; appoints Mangesh Sathe as Chief Strategy Officer

Mumbai: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Thursday announced the appointment of Aarthi Subramanian as Executive Director – President and Chief Operating Office, for a term of five years starting May 1, 2025.

The appointment is subject to the approval of the shareholders of the company, India's largest IT services company said in a BSE filing.

"Based on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, the Board of Directors has approved today, the appointment of Aarthi Subramanian as Executive Director – President and Chief Operating Officer of the company for a term of 5 years commencing from May 1, 2025, to April 30, 2030, subject to the approval of the shareholders of the company," the filing said.

According to a profile shared by the company, Subramanian serves as the Group Chief Digital Officer at Tata Sons, the principal investment holding company and promoter of Tata Enterprises.

"Aarthi has extensive experience in technology and operations. At Tata Sons, she has been instrumental in ensuring that Tata Group companies harness digital technologies to enhance operational efficiency, customer engagement, and competitive advantage," according to the profile.

Beyond her executive responsibilities, she holds several key board positions within the Tata Group, among them Director, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS); Director, Tata Capital Limited and Tata AIA Life Insurance Company Ltd; and Director, Infiniti Retail.

Subramanian's association with the Tata Group spans over three decades, marked by progressive leadership roles. As Executive Director and Global Head of Delivery Excellence, Governance and Compliance at TCS, she was responsible for ensuring service delivery excellence, governance of large transformation programmes, and overseeing risk and compliance across global operations.

As the Head of Delivery for Retail and CPG Business Unit at TCS, she led strategic accounts and major client relationships, driving customer satisfaction through rigorous service delivery and value addition.

Subramanian holds a Bachelor of Technology in Computer Science from the National Institute of Technology, Warangal, India, and a Master's degree in Engineering Management from the University of Kansas, USA.

TCS also announced the appointment of Mangesh Sathe as Chief Strategy Officer.