TCS Q4 net profit dips 1.68% to Rs 12,224 cr, dividend of Rs 30 per share announced

Mumbai: India's largest IT services firm Tata Consultancy Services on Thursday reported a 1.68 per cent dip in its consolidated net profit to Rs 12,224 crore for the March 2025 quarter.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) - whose earnings marked the official start of IT results season - reported a total revenue of Rs 64,479 crore in Q4 FY25, up 5.3 per cent over the year-ago period.

For the full year FY25, TCS' net profit rose 5.76 per cent year-on-year to Rs 48,553 crore.

The IT heavyweight wrapped up the fiscal FY25 with a full-year topline growth of 5.99 per cent at Rs 2,55,324 crore.

Chief Executive K Krithivasan said: "We are pleased to cross the USD 30 billion in annual revenues and achieve a strong order book for the second consecutive quarter".

TCS' expertise in AI and Digital Innovation, coupled with the knowledge of customer context and global scale, make the company a pillar of support for customers in this environment of macroeconomic uncertainty, he added.

"We remain committed to staying close to our customers and helping them achieve their core priorities," he said.

Milind Lakkad, Chief HR Officer of TCS, said the trainee onboarding in FY25 was 42,000 as planned.

Meanwhile, the TCS board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 30 per equity share of Re 1 each of the company.

TCS' Q4 report card comes amid storm clouds over the global economy triggered by US now-on, now-off tariff posturing that has thrown the world into a tizzy.