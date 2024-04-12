TCS Q4 net profit rises 9% to Rs 12,434 crore

Mumbai: Country's largest software services company TCS on Friday reported a 9.1 per cent growth in its March quarter net profit at Rs 12,434 crore.

The Tata Group company's post tax profit during the January-March period last year stood at Rs 11,392 crore.

In the fiscal year 2023-24, the company's net profit grew 9 per cent to Rs 45,908 crore, as per an exchange filing.

In the March quarter, its revenue grew 3.5 per cent to Rs 61,237 crore year on year.

Its operating profit margin expanded by 1.50 per cent to 26 per cent.

TCS scrip closed 0.45 per cent higher at Rs 4,000.30 apiece on the BSE on Friday as against a 1.06 per cent correction in the benchmark.