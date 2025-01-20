TCS opens 4th delivery centre in France's Toulouse

Mumbai, Jan 20 (PTI) TCS on Monday announced the opening of its fourth delivery centre in France's Toulouse close to its customers in the aerospace industry.

The company has been present in France for the last three decades and will harness technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Generative AI (GenAI), Machine Learning (ML), and data analytics to help customers in aerospace and related industries such as manufacturing and defence, a statement said.

*** Priority Sector Lenders Association of India to be launched soon * A few stakeholders have teamed up to form the Priority Sector Lenders Association of India (PSLAI).

iSPIRT and UGRO Capital will be launching the body aimed at making loans under the PSL norms under which banks have to devote 40 per cent of their annual credit to identified sectors, while IIFL and GetVantage are joining as additional founding members.

*** HSBC expands GIFT City operations * Foreign lender HSBC on Monday announced an expansion in its GIFT City operations, starting with moving into new premises within the International Financial Services Centre.

The entity has also launched international wealth and premier banking solutions in GIFT City, according to a statement.

*** Procureyard raises USD 1.72 million * Procurement platform Procureyard on Monday said it has raised USD 1.72 million in a funding round led by Powerhouse Ventures.

The 18-month-old company also announced that it has turned profitable.

It aims for a 10x growth in the annual revenue rate to Rs 3,000 crore in the next 12-18 months. PTI AA SHW