TCS opens AI-led operations centre in Latin America

New Delhi, Aug 19 (PTI) Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has opened an AI-driven operations centre in Mexico City, as the company affirmed its commitment to accelerating innovation in Mexico and Latin America.

The new office in Mexico City is TCS' eighth operations centre in Mexico, where the company has built a workforce of over 11,000 skilled associates in the past two decades.

The facility will be staffed with AI specialists and software engineers with expertise in emerging enterprise technologies.

"Establishing this new office is a key component of TCS' growth strategy in Latin America and is expected to generate employment opportunities within the country over the next two years," it said.

TCS' new office in Mexico City is designed to drive innovation and collaboration with local and international clients, offering a variety of solutions from its portfolio, including AI, cloud, cybersecurity, IoT, IT infrastructure, application development and cognitive business operations, the release said.

Rajeev Gupta, Head-Nearshore LATAM and Country Head - Mexico, TCS, said the launch of the AI-powered office in Mexico City marks a key milestone in the company delivering solutions for customers in the country.

"Our promise of creating jobs in Mexico is proof of our firm commitment to continue developing the Mexican digital ecosystem, while fostering local talent and establishing Mexico as a hub for innovation and digital transformation," Gupta added. PTI MBI MBI SHW